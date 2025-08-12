National dialogue more like a factional diatribe
Thabo Mbeki says it’ll be better for us than a double dose of garlic and beetroot.
Cyril Ramaphosa wants it more than a new couch and housekeeping staff that keep their mouths shut. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.