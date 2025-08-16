WEATHER GURU | Long Johns are hot property on Buffelsfontein farm

Anyone who is interested in the weather, and especially the cold, knows the name and reputation of the farm Buffelsfontein, between Molteno and Dordrecht, near the Stormberg mountains.
Much to the anger and disgust of Sutherland, Buffelsfontein rightfully takes the award for being the coldest place in SA where temperature is recorded.
This has become an undisputed fact, thanks to the dedication of amateur weatherman Sandy Stretton.
The farm Buffelsfontein was established in 1840 and, according to the SA Weather Bureau, rainfall records there can be traced back to 1855, when it was listed as an official rainfall station.
In the past, rainfall figures were manually taken by farmers, policemen, lighthouse keepers and even at magistrate’s courts in remote locations.
It was not the weather bureau’s policy to erect fully fledged weather stations on privately owned property, mainly to ensure the sustainability of reliable readings in the long term.
That was until Sandy started pestering the bureau, claiming that he was recording temperatures privately that were lower than those recorded at Sutherland.
Knowing the protocol of the bureaucracy, he must have been very persistent, because Buffelsfontein farm became an official weather station in 1976, doing daily readings at 8am.
This sheep and cattle farmer was now an official part-time and trained weather observer.
According to his son, Rob, he took the readings tirelessly for the next 36 years. Occasionally his wife, Non (her nickname), or a staff member would assist when he was not on the farm.
In 2012, Sandy did the last official readings when the station was upgraded to a fully automatic weather station, taking readings every five minutes.
When the station was first established and a minimum temperature of -18.6ºC was recorded, the bureau inspectors were sent out on more than one occasion to check the thermometers and thermograph, as it was hard to believe that the temperature could get so low in that area.
Even when Buffelsfontein had an all-time record low temperature of -20.1ºC in August 2013 — when electronic readings were being recorded — I questioned the accuracy of the electronic system but was assured by Sandy that the manual thermometers that were still read were all in line with the electronic readings.
It seems he did not trust these fancy electronics at first.
Interesting facts about the farm include that it has recorded a sub-zero minimum in every month of the year.
February is the warmest month, with its absolute minimum temperature only reaching -0.1ºC in 2016.
If you think farm life is for you, try minimum temperatures of below -5ºC on 55 days a year and below 0ºC on 119 days a year.
And if you are there in July, expect 16 days with minimum temperatures of less than -5ºC and 25 days less than 0ºC.
These figures give Buffelsfontein an average maximum temperature of a mere 20.3ºC and an average minimum of just 2.8ºC.
I am sure that they never put away their winter woollies and Long Johns are the order of the day.
Why does this area get so cold?
I could find no formal case study as to why Buffelsfontein outperforms other stations in the area.
Lady Grey and Barkly East have recorded temperatures as low as between -11ºC and -13º C, while being at a similar altitude of around 1,800m above sea level.
Incidentally, the absolute minimum at Sutherland is only -16ºC, but then it is only at an altitude of 1,458m.
Lady Grey and Barkly East are near mountains, with their associated microclimates, whereas Buffelsfontein is more exposed on what appear to be flatlands.
On closer inspection, using the Google Earth elevation profile function, I noted that the farm is situated in a slight depression. This is both from east to west and north to south.
This would naturally form its own unique microclimate, with the descending cold air being trapped in this mini basin. It would be interesting if some academic could prove me right or wrong.
This principle could apply to the nearby picturesque village of Rhodes, but at this stage we will never know if it could topple the record held by Buffelsfontein as there is no weather station there.
I am sure that the Tiffindell resort could topple the record if it started verified temperature readings.
Until then, Sandy’s mission of keeping the crown of the coldest place in SA where temperature is recorded is safe.
Legend has it that a local was once asked when was summer in the Molteno area. He thought for a while and finally replied it was on a Wednesday the previous year.
Where is Sandy today? Soaking up the sun and enjoying his golden years in Howick, KwaZulu-Natal.
Buffelsfontein is still run as a sheep and cattle farm, in the capable hands of Rob and his wife, Angela, with their son Grant.
Alas, long gone are the days of the committed part-time weather observer who formed such a valuable part of the SA Weather Bureau’s observation network.
Hats off to the enthusiasm of the Sandys of this world.
This week in history:
2006
Snow recorded in Cradock and Graaff-Reinet. Traffic jams throughout the metro because of the collapse of the Kragga Kamma bridge caused by flooding the previous week
Dam levels
67.92%, slightly down from previous week’s 67.45%
Impofu slightly down to 50.11%.
Weather safety tips:
People are not the only ones affected by severe cold. Make sure your pets have adequate shelter when outdoors, and a warm blanket
