Corporal punishment can never be a solution to disciplinary problems
It is highly disturbing that a Gqeberha principal has been accused of beating a pupil with a broomstick.
The principal who, according to his lawyer, denies the allegation, was arrested but must still seemingly plead to the charges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.