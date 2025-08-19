IN MY VIEW | Municipal elections in 2026 won’t change status quo

After the pageantry of the 2026 elections, the winning parties will again promise to hit the ground running.
Promises will be made of repairing roads, electrifying the townships, regular water and sanitation provision, housing closer to places of work, attention to the refuse-stricken dormitory townships of the poor and eliminating the endemic corruption that characterises most if not all municipalities in our cities, towns and villages around the country.
Writing in April 1994, Phyllis Ntantala-Jordan, mother of Pallo Jordan asked: “Did the ANC betray SA?” Her answer was an unequivocal “No”.
However, she explained: there is a revolutionary dictum that states: “No class ever betrays its own interests. What we have is a classical deal: the Afrikaner bourgeoisie ditching the white working class, and the ANC dropping all pretence of ever having represented the black working class and peasantry.”
The abolition of racial discrimination in our legislation after 1994 did little or nothing to change the material conditions of the working poor of this country.
This should not be surprising, given that race and capitalism have always gone hand-in-glove, and that the 1994 settlement was all about securing the future of capitalism, not about eliminating poverty, not about the jobless situation in our country, and certainly not about equality and justice for all.
SA’s seventh local council elections are set to take place in 2026.
Several paradoxes present themselves. Principal among these are; democracy, as it is known, has failed the working class masses.
Finances, rather than the will of the people, control the balance of power. (He who pays the piper calls the tune).
The trade union movement largely allied to the ruling party share the ideals and objectives of the party.
Many reasons have been advanced for the working class seemingly legitimising elections from 1994 onwards.
These include the mass of the people treasuring the “franchise” as a hard-won right in the victory over apartheid.
However, what we have in SA is a qualified franchise.
The demand by the libratory organisations was for the full franchise — this encompasses the right to vote, that there be a resolution of the national question, that discrimination and inequality in all respects be eradicated, that there be a resolution of the land question, among all other rights.
However, it appears that many of the workers are now realising that their dreams of Uhuru are not being met, and less of the working masses are participating in the elections.
In fact, the government of national unity (GNU) is a product of the lack of interest in the electoral process; 27.8 million citizens of a possible 42 million registered for the 2024 elections.
Of that total, only 16.3 million voted.
This constitutes about 38.8% of the population.
A huge 26 million citizens did not participate in the elections.
The parties comprising the GNU will be pulling out all stops to get voters, and especially the youth, to the polls in the 2026 local elections.
Voters will be inveigled to give the ANC one last chance to give effect to their slogan of “a better life for all” and then declare to the voting public that only the ANC is capable of running the country.
The DA will be on their hoary tale of “rescuing” SA.
The smaller parties, mostly nationalist and tribalists (not that the ANC and DA are not), are merely appendages giving credence to the lie that we are living in a democracy.
Further to this, the tribalists are retreating into the unreservedly racist parties where they are cowering in their funk holes, where they feel comfortable.
The “new” SA still has vestiges of the colonial days of divide and rule.
There has been a vigorous and sustained revival of the outdated system of tribalism and chieftainship — this is encapsulated in the Traditional Leadership and Governance Framework Act that legalises tribalism as part of the of the country’s constitutional democracy.
With youth unemployment reaching unprecedented heights, violence towards women and children reaching epidemic proportions, allegations of corruption in the judiciary, service delivery at an all-time low, ill-equipped municipal and national governance, there’s every likelihood it will be no different to the 2016 and 2021 municipal elections.
Spatial apartheid has not been touched.
Cities and towns including the dorpies of the Karoo remain largely segregated, with whites, staying closer to the CBD and places of work, while the oppressed still live in the tin towns scattered around the country in townships far from places of work, educational and health facilities.
Taxis from KwaNobuhle to the CBD in Kariega cost between R15 and R25, and from Rosedale to the CBD could cost about R47, one way.
From New Brighton to the CBD in Gqeberha costs anything between R95 and R118. From some of the areas in these townships two or more taxis have to be taken to get to the required destination.
All this is a legacy of the apartheid policy of the Group Areas Act — euphemistically now called zonal planning.
Getting to places of work, there and back, can cost as much as two hours or more per day. With a minimum wage of R28.79 per hour, a huge chunk of wages goes on transport.
This leaves the poor just where they were before being “liberated”.
The total liberation of the oppressed was never on the cards at Codesa, not in parliament, not in the economy and not even in the much-vaunted SA constitution.
The flag changed but the land, the banks and vaults remained in the same hands.
There was a carefully stage-managed handover of the reins of political power but all systems remained in place.
All those that participated in the talks at Codesa are guilty of conspiring to deceive the masses into believing that by merely giving them the vote, they would be free.
The problem with SA is that its democracy promotes passivity among the electorate.
It is specifically so designed.
It is an indirect form of government, in terms of which the masses are not required to engage in self-government, but in a representative form of government.
Voters have to choose any one of the 70 (according to the 2024 provincial and national elections) registered political parties and the parties choose the candidates who will represent “us”, the people. (However, individual citizens may also stand as candidates in the elections as councillors.)
The elected candidates in well-paid, comfortable jobs are then accountable to the parties (actually their employers) and not to the people of the country.
How can this be the will of the people or more bluntly, how can this be democratic?
At present, the representatives pay lip service to carry out the mandates of their constituencies and just act in the best interest of their parties, even if they purport to consult their constituencies.
Recent elections (well-meaning though some of the candidates may be) show that parties are littered with candidates that are there just for the money.
As the political pantomime will display after the announcement of the elections, those elected board the train of deception with the destination of renewal and a “better life for all” or rescuing SA, and the masses will only then realise the unfulfilled promises of those in power.
In Gqeberha, potholes are being filled with blobs of tar as a show of doing something as part of service delivery in preparation for the upcoming elections.
Potholes will temporarily disappear only to become gaping holes after the first rains.
It has become dangerous to drive at night, what with potholes, tar peeling from the roads and dark (unlit) streets (apparently, no replacement bulbs are available).
Attempts at the provision of water to every household will be made but real change will elude the poor and vulnerable.
In Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, estimates suggest that between 42% and 48% of the city’s potable water is lost due to leaks and ageing infrastructure.
Constant fires, sweltering heat in the tin towns dotted around the country and regular floods will always be the bane of the poor.
No proper and planned housing will be provided, the shantytowns, the degradation of township life, gangsterism and drug-induced psychosis in our communities will continue to be the order of the day.
In the meantime, councillors (the politicians) will be creaming off millions in salaries and benefits, including travel allowances, pension contributions, and even housing and vehicle allowances.
For the oppressed people, participation in these elections will amount to a great leap backward, as did the 1994 national elections. It is the system of capitalism-imperialism that is the root cause of all our ills.
In conclusion, Ntantala-Jordan had this to say: “The agreement cobbled by the SA regime and the ANC at Kempton Park is one of the biggest frauds that was ever sold to a people.
“It was agreed to give the reins of power to the ANC on condition that ... the economic structure was left intact.
“This meant that besides the conglomerates that own the wealth of SA, the 11% of South Africans would still control 80% of the economy.”
What the marginalised need is a mass-organised and independent grassroots movement that challenges the status quo, and initiates a shift towards genuine peoples’ power.
The municipal elections in 2026 will not bring about such transformation.
- Hammy Peterson is a former school principal and avid The Herald reader and letter writer
IN MY VIEW | Municipal elections in 2026 won't change status quo
