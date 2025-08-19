Vacant Nelson Mandela Bay metro posts need to be filled urgently
A drive around Nelson Mandela Bay will confirm that the city’s infrastructure needs are dire. From potholes to water leaks and raw sewage streaming down streets and into the ocean, the Bay’s infrastructure is crumbling.
With these issues that need sorting out, it is mind-boggling that the municipality would allow a situation where nearly half of the infrastructure department’s posts are vacant...
