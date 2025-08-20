Golden opportunity awaits Bok women
If an ambitious Springbok women’s rugby squad achieve their goal of reaching the World Cup playoffs over the next few weeks, it will generate a thundering new wave of interest in their burgeoning sport.
Host nation England get the ball rolling when they face the US in Sunderland on August 22 and the Boks kick off their campaign with a clash against Brazil in Northampton on August 24. ..
