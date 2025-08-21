Residents are the losers in municipality power struggle
Nelson Mandela Bay residents are once again being dragged into a power struggle between the municipality and its workers.
It is a struggle which has nothing to do with service delivery and everything to do with money, politics and weak leadership...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.