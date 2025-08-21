Opinion

Slaughter of Palestinian children the elephant in the room at G20 Interfaith Forum

Premium
21 August 2025
Jonathan Jansen
Columnist

The G20 Interfaith Forum held in Cape Town last week must be one of the most impressive spectacles in world religion.

Every conceivable religious group was represented in colourful costumes, elaborate head wear, and a display of religious comity that would have impressed even the most hardened cynic...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Checkers is testing SA’s 1st smart trolley – with built-in scanner and ...
Cape Verde Flood Disaster: 8 Dead, Hundreds Displaced on Sao Vicente | DWS News ...

Most Read