Invisible hand of economics was plain to see in Alaska
Now that Trump and Putin have launched us into a world of pure transaction, SA finally has a toe in the door
As many try to make sense of the spectacle of American soldiers on their hands and knees laying out a red carpet for Vladimir Putin, Cyril Ramaphosa must surely be fired up by the weekend’s quickie summit in Alaska, offering him, as it does, a way back into the good graces of the Trump administration and its juicy trade deals.
Of course, not everyone is feeling quite so bullish. Many conservative pundits, for example, are struggling to articulate their feelings after watching history’s greatest dealmaker and a grandmaster of 5D chess who can end any war within 24 hours get used as a microphone stand by Putin to announce that the war will continue. (Obviously there has been no talk of failure by the right — Donald Trump is infallible — but until it can provide a rational explanation, perhaps that Barack Obama cast some sort of spell on Alaska, it remains troubled.) ..
