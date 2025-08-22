New mom’s trauma must never be repeated
What was meant to be one of the most beautiful moments of her life for a Nelson Mandela Bay first-time mother has become any parent's worst nightmare.
Justine Shanley Botha, 27, should have been home settling into motherhood with her baby boy, Liam...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.