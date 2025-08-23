Opinion

WEATHER GURU | A dry, hot sum­mer is on the cards

Premium
By Garth Sampson - 23 August 2025

There is no saying truer than the older one gets, the faster time flies.

It is almost like the earth starts spinning faster as we age...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UN aid chief blames Israel's aid obstruction for famine in Gaza | REUTERS
Russia, Ukraine meeting likely not to happen anytime soon

Most Read