Getting basics right for better living and working environment in Nelson Mandela Bay

The “broken windows” theory holds that addressing small problems when they first arise helps to deter them from escalating into more serious problems.
Originally developed in a policing context, the concept is also applicable beyond crime prevention, as an approach to maintaining a conducive local environment in general, that supports business, investment, tourism and quality of life for residents.
Dealing with “broken windows” means addressing early, visible signs of neglect such as weeds, litter, cracked pavements, blocked drains, leaking water pipes, broken street lights, potholes and faded road markings; along with law enforcement of relatively minor crimes like traffic violations, petty vandalism, littering and other antisocial behaviour.
This is not only about basic maintenance of public infrastructure but also law and order that prevents larger problems from arising.
It creates a sense of orderliness and safety for residents, visitors and business customers; encourages communities to take ownership and pride in their environments to prevent further decay; and — in hard financial terms — protects property values and makes an area more attractive for investment.
In Nelson Mandela Bay, we are seeing the 11 geographic clusters supported by the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber, in key industrial, commercial and tourism nodes across the metro, making a visible difference in addressing problems specific to their areas — safety and security, traffic lawlessness, decay and vandalism of infrastructure, illegal dumping, litter and general cleanliness, potholes, non-working traffic lights, among other things.
At the same time, we often find that one of the key challenges to getting a “broken window” fixed is knowing where to report it, how to follow up and escalate unresolved issues, and whether there is a remedy for enforcement under local bylaws.
The chamber formed the Business Enablement Task Team to support the clusters and the wider business community in resolving immediate problems in the enabling environment.
The longer-term goal is for the task team to develop strategies and interventions that improve the ease of doing business in the Bay overall, particularly focused on municipal service delivery.
The private sector can only go so far — we can fix a pothole or repaint road markings, for example, but we can’t fix a derelict building, prosecute an illegal dumper or inspect scrapyards for stolen metal.
That is where we need greater municipal efficiency and for bylaws to be strengthened and enforced, with strategic partnerships between business and local government as an enabler of progress.
As one of its key focus areas, the task team provides the geographic clusters with information on bylaws, relating to issues such as littering, illegal dumping, vandalism, derelict buildings, so that businesses are equipped to report problems and assist in holding offenders accountable.
We have analysed current municipal bylaws to identify gaps and insufficient penalties and are lobbying the municipality to update bylaws where necessary and for more effective implementation and enforcement through fines and prosecutions.
The control of scrapyards, for example, is not adequately legislated nor enforced, and is a key focus of our engagements with the municipality.
Another core issue is unblocking bottlenecks within municipal functions, such as supply chain issues that hamper infrastructure repairs and new projects, and delays that hinder property development and business expansions, such as rezoning applications.
Within these barriers and bottlenecks, we have also found many municipal officials who want to get things right in the metro, are willing to work with business to resolve problems, and provide exceptional support to the task team.
Through our engagements with the acting city manager, we now have a dedicated municipal representative delegated to participate in the task team, to assist in unblocking delays and resolving service delivery issues.
The willingness of the municipality to partner and collaborate with business must be acknowledged, and is greatly appreciated, but we need more — municipal officials need to be given the authority and tools to get their jobs done; greater co-ordination between departments is needed to ensure that projects are followed through from start to finish; supply chain processes need to be streamlined for greater efficiency; and laws need to be enforced.
In addition to the work of the geographic clusters, there are numerous other business, civil society and residents’ groupings also playing a role in local safety and crime prevention, acting against vandalism, cleaning public spaces and finding solutions to social problems in their areas.
What is needed is for the municipality to embrace and support these local solution-seeking initiatives, sharing the vision and action taken by people who believe in the Bay of Opportunity, and want to see the metro succeed because they care about this place and want to remain here.
There has been a wave of reports in national media over the past year that rate Nelson Mandela Bay as SA’s “top new semigration destination”, citing significant incoming investments that present business and employment opportunities, complemented by the Bay’s lifestyle advantages.
Despite the local problems of infrastructure and service delivery, the Bay is still a good place to live and work, in terms of reasonable commercial and residential property prices, a family-friendly coastal lifestyle, good schools, natural attractions and ample leisure options.
However, if the metro is going to capitalise on being in the current “semigration” spotlight, and attract new investors in property and business, along with working people able to contribute to community life and income for the metro, we need to fix the broken windows.
Tracey Mouton is managing director of Goldberg & De Villiers Inc. and chair of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s Business Enablement Task Team.
The Herald
Getting basics right for better living and working environment in Nelson Mandela Bay
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
The Herald
