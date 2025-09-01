‘Illegal immigrants’ deserve better treatment
British opposition politician Nigel Farage announced last week that his Reform UK party would detain and deport all irregular migrants and ban them from re-entering the country for life.
He has vowed that his party would deport 600,000 people in its first parliamentary term...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.