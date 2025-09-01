The disturbing revelation by Bay district commissioner Major-General Vuyisile Ncata that criminal syndicates and financial sector employees appear to be working hand in hand, particularly in kidnapping cases, should send shivers down the spine of anyone who is comfortably off.
Open tap of leaked information from rogue bank staff must be closed
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
The Herald
