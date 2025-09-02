Boks take aim at New Zealand's fortress
A rare Springbok victory over the All Blacks at their seemingly impregnable Eden Park fortress would rank among SA coach Rassie Erasmus' finest achievements.
The All Blacks will put a stunning 50-match unbeaten streak at the Auckland venue on the line when they host the Boks on Saturday...
