Agricultural exports to US still robust in Q2
In a year where trade continues to dominate headlines after the US started imposing higher tariffs against its trading partners, we take a look at SA’s recent agricultural exports data to gauge the early impact of the changing environment.
Encouragingly, the start of 2025 has remained positive for the sector...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.