Woeful Eastern Cape health department needs major surgery
Two news reports from opposite ends of Nelson Mandela Bay this week tell one tale — nothing changes in the Eastern Cape health department.
At the NU2 clinic in Motherwell on Monday, patients were so desperate to receive proper healthcare services that they shut the gates in protest after being turned away...
