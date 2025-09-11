Academic conferences scam an expensive racket needing investigation
Academic conferences must be the oldest scam in SA’s universities.
A conference is supposed to be an assembly where two things happen: you present groundbreaking research on a topic for your peers to engage, refine or reject; and you take along younger or aspiring academics to be inducted into this tough environment, where feedback can be ruthless and where networking with leaders in a field could launch your career...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.