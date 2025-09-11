ANC is looking backwards while trying to walk forwards
Nothing can be done with this country without absolutely enormous fixed investment — and we’re not even close
What is it about modern-day SA that the ANC just doesn’t get? The more it insists it is the “leader of society” that needs to be at the centre of every aspect of our lives — from the hard economy that makes things and has to sell them to willing buyers to gender-based violence and corruption — the worse all these things become.
Does it not ever ask itself whether it might have come up with a set of answers to what it routinely describes as our core problems — poverty, inequality and unemployment — that are fatally wrong? ..
