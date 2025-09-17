State of Nelson Mandela Bay’s service delivery will be judged at 2026 polls
Picture this: A municipality so out of its depth that organised business has to continually step in to protect critical infrastructure, and a metropolitan municipality that fails to honour its payments, leading to the suspension of its phone lines.
This is the dire state of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality — a metro that is fast failing at its core mandate...
