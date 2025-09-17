Opinion

State of Nelson Mandela Bay’s service delivery will be judged at 2026 polls

17 September 2025
Editorial Comment
None

Picture this: A municipality so out of its depth that organised business has to continually step in to protect critical infrastructure, and a metropolitan municipality that fails to honour its payments, leading to the suspension of its phone lines.

This is the dire state of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality — a metro that is fast failing at its core mandate...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Prosecutors to seek death penalty for Charlie Kirk murder suspect | REUTERS
Tanzania: Opposition presidential candidate Luhaga Mpina barred from running ...

Most Read