How does one explain Charlie Kirk’s un-Christian behaviour?
Until September 10, few South Africans had ever heard of a right-wing American activist called Charlie Kirk.
At least that’s what I thought until a bullet from a Mauser 98, a popular hunting rifle, cut through his neck to end the life of the 31-year-old firebrand...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.