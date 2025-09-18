Opinion

Inflated overtime claims steal directly from ratepayers

Premium
18 September 2025
Editorial Comment
None

Workers who are supposed to keep the lights on and deliver services to Nelson Mandela Bay residents have instead turned overtime into a personal jackpot.

They are draining the city’s finances while residents sit in the dark, literally and figuratively...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Dubai airport debuts AI corridor for document-free immigration | REUTERS
Champions League highlights: Liverpool 3-2 Atletico Madrid

Most Read