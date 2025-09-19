Our very own Gisèle Pelicot.
That was a comment on Wednesday in response to news that businesswoman and rape survivor-turned-activist Andy Kawa had successfully sued the police for failing to properly investigate her 2010 rape.
Pelicot is a French woman who made headlines around the world when it emerged her husband, Dominique, had allegedly been drugging and raping her — along with dozens of other men.
Instead of remaining a nameless victim, as many other rape survivors choose and have the right to do, Pelicot waived her right to anonymity.
In December 2024, Dominique and 50 other men were convicted, with Dominique sentenced to 20 years behind bars.
The details of how they were raped could not be more different, but both Pelicot and Kawa were courageous in their pursuit of justice.
Kawa, too, waived her right to anonymity and became the face of what would eventually be a years-long battle for justice.
After more than a decade of Kawa’s rapist walking free, Moses Gqesha was eventually found guilty in March 2025 on eight counts of rape, kidnapping, robbery and assault.
He was subsequently sentenced in May to life imprisonment for each of the eight times he had raped Kawa.
He received additional years for the rest of charges, all to run concurrently,
Then this week came another victory for Kawa when Gqeberha high court judge Ivana Bands ordered the police ministry to pay up nearly R26m in damages.
Court success more than a personal victory for Andy Kawa
Speaking after the proceedings, Kawa said her journey had been a long one, filled with pain, setbacks and courtroom battles.
“This case can now be used to help other victims of GBV to find justice,” Kawa said.
“I hope that the laws are going to change and the police are going to fix the dysfunctional system so that we have deterrence — that rape is not tolerated in SA.”
The win has been hailed a “watershed moment in SA” by GBV activists.
And they are right: this court ruling is more than a personal victory for Kawa — it is a landmark moment for accountability in GBV cases.
We hope the closure of this chapter for Kawa will be the start of a movement to change the broken police system that allowed her rapist to roam free for 15 years.
More than that, we hope Kawa’s story will ignite in others the same courage to come forward and the tenacity to see their cases through to the end.
