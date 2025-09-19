Opinion Editors Choice
Judgment is coming with ANC on edge of a precipice
The party could see its vote fall below 30% nationwide in next year’s election, well beyond recovery
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration to a large audience of ANC councillors a few days ago, to the effect that they might have a lot to learn from the way the DA runs the municipalities it controls, has got him into trouble within his own chaotic party.
Thousands of ANC councillors were instructed to gather in Midrand on Monday ahead of what is beginning — say polls admittedly 18 months ahead of a vote — to look something like a catastrophe for the party in the 2026 local government elections. ..
