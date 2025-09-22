Can Zille emerge as the saviour of Joburg’s woes?
DA leader Helen Zille’s announcement of her run for mayor of Joburg could not have been more perfectly timed.
The city is not in ruins, but it is certainly at one of its worst-ever phases as infrastructure collapses, bylaw enforcement stands still, the administration seizes up and corruption runs rampant...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.