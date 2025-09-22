SA cannot afford to deny so many pupils critical subjects
The latest data from the department of basic education paints a troubling picture of thousands of South African pupils who are being denied access to critical STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects.
According to a Sunday Times report, nearly 2,000 of the country’s schools do not offer economics at grade 10, and more than 900 do not offer physical science...
