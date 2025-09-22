Time to help change people’s perceptions on Alzheimer’s

World Alzheimer’s Month and Day, celebrated in September annually and more specifically on September 21, has rolled around again!
Each year the international Alzheimer’s organisation, Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI) announces the theme for the awareness activities. World Alzheimer’s Day theme for 2025 is “# Ask About Alzheimer’s”.
In addressing this theme, ADI want us to help change people’s perceptions and normalise the asking of questions and learning more about this condition that affects 55 million people globally.
This year’s theme is close to my heart and something that can easily get me on a soap box.
Having worked in the field of practice as a social worker since 2006, I am reminded on an almost daily basis, how little we as a community know about this disease.
My belief is that until we have a better understanding of the disease, dementia is not going to get the general recognition in society it deserves.
As a community we need a clear understanding of what “dementia” is and what “Alzheimer’s” disease is.
Dementia, which refers to a disease of the brain, is the umbrella term.
Alzheimer’s disease is a form of dementia.
Literature tells us there are about 105 different types of dementia, with Alzheimer’s being the most common form of the condition.
Vascular dementia, Lowey body dementia, and HIV dementia are other forms of the disease, to name but a few.
A good way to remember the difference in terminology is that dementia is similar to the generic term “fruit,” while Alzheimer’s disease is a type of fruit, for example an apple.
I urge us all to get this terminology correct.
Literature notes that Alzheimer’s disease is typically diagnosed after the age of 60, but this is not necessarily so for Alzheimer’s and definitely not for many of the other dementias.
It is also noted in literature and evident in practice, that the person living with dementia generally presents with signs and symptoms of the disease up to about 10 years before official diagnosis.
Whereas the type of dementia is diagnosed by the physiological presentation of affliction in the brain, generally speaking the progression of the disease, is more or less the same in practice.
In essence, the person living with dementia becomes increasingly dependent on others as they steadily lose their ability to do tasks and activities they did competently before.
This list of signs and symptoms is not comprehensive but is a good basic start as we strive to create an understanding of the disease.
They include the loss of ability to do activities of daily living, repeating themselves, difficulty finding words to express themselves and decreasing ability to do daily tasks.
These symptoms often go hand-in-hand with frustration, disinhibition and inappropriate expression of emotions.
We urge anyone who is concerned about experiencing such symptoms to get it/them checked out soonest.
Whereas Alzheimer’s, or any dementia for that matter, cannot be cured, it can be managed well.
Medication is available to slow down the progression of the disease.
In practice, at Association for Dementia and Alzheimer’s of SA (Adasa), we have seen that a good understanding of what is happening, providing emotional support and linking the person with resources go a long way to assist the person living with dementia and the family to cope better.
Adasa EC offers an assessment opportunity at our multi-professional diagnosis clinic.
Our organisation also has a network of support groups in the province.
We also assist with carer training and offer counselling.
However, among invaluable resources for the person living with dementia and their family is their church community who are a considered, familiar, accepting and supportive part of their lives.
These qualities of a church community are vital in the management of the disease.
Should you wish to benefit from our services, please contact us at heather.rauch@adasa.org.za or on 082 657 0536 during office hours.
Historically the church has been an agent of change.
We would urge the church community to also help Adasa raise awareness, break the stigma of the disease and help ensure helpful community resources for people living with dementia and their families.
Dr Heather Rauch is regional manager of Adasa Eastern Cape.
