Opinion

Global lessons from a press in peril

By Martin Baron - 23 September 2025

Every year of my journalistic career of nearly half a century, I have known only a free and independent press in the US.

My professional start was in the 1970s. Those were years when Americans could see clearly how the press served democracy...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ebola virus outbreak update: Dr Patrick Otim
Trump links autism with Tylenol, a claim which many doctors dispute | REUTERS

Most Read