Gold Cup offers EP clubs chance to shine
EP’s two top-ranked club rugby teams have a gilt-edged opportunity to showcase their talent at national level when the Pick n Pay Gold Cup tournament kicks off on Saturday.
Reigning EP champions Kruisfontein United begin their bid for glory with a match against Heidelberg in Humansdorp and Gardens face a tough away match against Groot Brakrivier...
