Rapture more likely than Zille becoming Joburg mayor
Pastor says Christians will be levitated into the clouds this week
I never assume to know what the future holds, but this week things are especially up in the air as a number of South Africans warn that all the world’s Christians will be levitated into the clouds to meet a descending Jesus Christ, an event known to believers as the Rapture, and to employers who pay on the 25th as a hell of a relief.
It’s not clear how these dates were established (the Bible is oddly cagey on the specifics) but when people start diarising End Times I usually assume it’s got something to do with the financial vicissitudes of religious entrepreneurs, such as short-term loans being called in, or a third wife discovering the existence of a second mistress. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.