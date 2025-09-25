Why assessment should inspire, not intimidate
Try this with a group of your friends.
Ask them the question: when you were at university, did you have at least one lecturer who said something such as: “Welcome to biochemistry 234. By the end of the first semester, half of you will be gone.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.