Opinion

Why assessment should inspire, not intimidate

Premium
25 September 2025
Jonathan Jansen
Columnist

Try this with a group of your friends.

Ask them the question: when you were at university, did you have at least one lecturer who said something such as: “Welcome to biochemistry 234. By the end of the first semester, half of you will be gone.”..

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Jimmy Kimmel's return racks up over 17 million views on social media | REUTERS
Gunman wrote 'anti-ICE' on bullet in immigration office attack | REUTERS

Most Read