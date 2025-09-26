Confront school violence head-on, before another life is lost
The murder of 18-year-old Humansdorp Secondary School pupil Liyolo Wakeni should frighten every parent and teacher.
Family members have described him as a well-mannered youngster who had a bright future ahead of him...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.