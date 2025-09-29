Why Ramaphosa must appear before the Madlanga Commission
President Cyril Ramaphosa must volunteer to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.
He must do so to clear his name and that of his administration or live with the knowledge that most South Africans believe the corruption in the country stretches right up into his office. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.