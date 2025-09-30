Thabo Mbeki and the time machine
Forget dusty lab experiments – SA’s strangest mystery may yet scoop an Ig Nobel
The winners of the 2025 Ig Nobel Prize may have been decided earlier this month, but for those who still dream of being awarded science’s oddest accolade, there’s always next year, when they can reveal one of SA’s greatest — and silliest — mysteries: Thabo Mbeki’s time machine.
By their own admission the Ig Nobels are fairly silly, recognising research carried out on the fringes of our world, or in some cases on the dust mites on the fringes, with the winner in each category walking away with a Z$10-trillion banknote, which as a historical curiosity is now worth fractionally more than the paper it’s printed on...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.