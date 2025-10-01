Proteas must reset mentally for challenging red ball duel
After a topsy-turvy limited overs tour to England, the Proteas get down to the serious business of defending their World Test Championship title in October.
With the fast, furious and at times farcical action on English soil behind them, SA must reset mentally for a challenging red ball duel...
