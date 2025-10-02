Opinion

Collapsed Makhanda ripe for Zille 2.0

Premium
02 October 2025
Jonathan Jansen
Columnist

“Don’t drink the water!” was the firm instruction of the staff as I entered the guest house in Makhanda.

What a strange prohibition but this was Wakanda (that fictional country of Marvel comics), as one academic naughtily called it, where a world-class university is surrounded by a third-world municipality...

