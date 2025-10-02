Payback time as music stops and ANC runs out of chairs
SA is exporting its human capital en masse while scratching around in the fog of US trade talks
As President Cyril Ramaphosa and his advisers strain every sinew to find replacement export markets for what we lose if US President Donald Trump’s 30% import tariffs on our exports to America cannot be reversed, it’s often hard to sympathise with them.
It’s hard to imagine the capital the ANC has wasted in the 30 years it has been in power. William Gumede has calculated that R1-trillion (a thousand billion) has gone to just 100 ANC-connected elites through various BEE schemes in that time. I asked Gumede about how sure he is about his number and he says he probably undercounted. ..
