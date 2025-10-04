WEATHER GURU | Politics and climate change make bad bed fellows
Upon starting my career as a weatherman, I learnt/was taught that weather has no political boundaries. That is most prevalent today with the advent of modern technology, as a person can determine weather conditions in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo or Beijing at the click of a button.
Like everything in life, where there is a political opportunity, it will be taken and there is no Holy Cow in that equation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.