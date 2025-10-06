Opinion

Ratepayers deserve value for Chippa United sponsorship millions

06 October 2025
Editorial Comment
It has become abundantly clear that Nelson Mandela Bay councillors have had enough of the attitude — real or perceived — shown by Chippa United bosses towards the municipality.

That frustration was on full display at a sport, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting on Thursday, at which irate councillors clashed with the Chilli Boys’ top officials for opting to log in virtually rather than attend in person to present their report...

