Ratepayers deserve value for Chippa United sponsorship millions
It has become abundantly clear that Nelson Mandela Bay councillors have had enough of the attitude — real or perceived — shown by Chippa United bosses towards the municipality.
That frustration was on full display at a sport, recreation, arts and culture committee meeting on Thursday, at which irate councillors clashed with the Chilli Boys’ top officials for opting to log in virtually rather than attend in person to present their report...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.