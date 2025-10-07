Unite for Change can rewrite SA’s politically fragmented narrative
Three political parties serving in the government of national unity (GNU) — Rise Mzansi, Build One SA (Bosa) and GOOD — have joined forces and will contest the 2026 local government elections as one entity, Unite for Change.
The new unity party will soon be registered with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.