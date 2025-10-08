Court shows Gary van Niekerk he is not above the law
Let’s clear one thing up: Not a single resident of Nelson Mandela Bay could have died if deputy mayor Gary van Niekerk did not attend a conference in Germany last month.
And magistrate Khuselwa Majali was not falling for that argument either, which is why she found him guilty of contempt of court and slapped him with a R2,000 fine or 30 days in prison...
