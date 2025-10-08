Positive outlook for summer crop season
SA’s agricultural sector is in what some would consider a relatively quiet period, before the busy season starts again in a few weeks.
Farmers will soon begin tilling the land for summer crops starting in mid-October...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.