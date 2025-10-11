WEATHER GURU | It can by tricky planning for that perfect day

We are fast approaching December and many of the young at heart are planning for that perfect wedding or some other event.
Outdoor weddings have always been fashionable and wedding photographs are always best taken outdoors, be it in a garden setting or on the beach.
If I had 10 cents for every time I was asked when the best time of year is to have a beach or outdoor wedding, I would be rich.
The statistics are no guarantee that your dream day will turn out perfect weather-wise.
And we all know how the weather can mess up any outdoor event.
Many a bride-to-be dreams of a beach wedding, but in this neck of the woods, there is always the real possibility of the event being ruined by a blustering southwester.
Even a tented event is a gamble, as I know of many a disaster that has occurred and actual injuries sustained during such an occasion.
If the wind of the first week in October is anything to go by, considering an outdoor event would be a bad idea.
The wind gusted more than 35km/h on almost every day so far.
To say that October is living up to its reputation as the windy month would be an understatement.
It is nowhere near the record November and December winds of 1997, when the wind was close to near gale force for weeks on end.
The wind did just not stop blowing.
This in essence is a warning about outdoor events during December in the Bay.
This is where we get the reputation as being the windy city, as it is in December that we have this huge influx of holidaymakers.
How then does one plan for that perfect outdoor event?
During my youth, we all knew that December beach weather was in the morning, as the wind would come up at about lunchtime, when you could then hit the shops.
Nothing has changed much as this is the general wind regime during the summer in the Bay.
Planning a morning event has a much better chance of success than an afternoon event as far as the wind is concerned.
But what are the alternatives?
Move your event to a farm setting further inland as there will only be a small chance of a thunderstorm that could delay proceedings.
Once again, planning the event in the morning will reduce the chances of afternoon thunder showers spoiling it.
If you insist on a beach setting, February seems to be the best month, with the lowest chance of being washed out by rain and more temperate conditions.
Above all, have a plan B.
We all know how quickly our weather changes and lately the models have been less than successful in their predictions, to say the least.
I must say that they often get the amounts and timing of the rain wrong, yet they are always spot on with their wind predictions.
Though early afternoon weddings in the interior are a good bet, here along the south coast, a well-placed cut off low and/or a ridging high can lead to a flooding event or a good three-day rain.
As for this summer holiday season, if the seasonal forecast has it right, minimum temperatures will be higher than normal in the Bay and surrounds, with maximums being lower than normal.
This lines up with predicted favourable summer rainfall, which would imply for more cloud cover.
Cloudy days offer softer, diffused light that reduces harsh shadows and squinting. It is ideal for wedding portraits and capturing vibrant, saturated colours by eliminating glare and possible squinting of subjects.
Besides, if you get the timing right and the clouds are in the right place in relation to the setting sun, a beautiful sunset can give the perfect backdrop for that memorable picture.
For the record, we got married in December and as Mrs Guru stepped out of the car, a sudden gust blew her halfway back into the car, with her dress rising to the occasion.
As she approached the church door a massive crack of thunder was heard throughout the church and the heavens opened with a torrential downpour.
Some might say that it must have been the start of a stormy relationship that is still going strong after 37 years.
This week in history:
1978: An incorrectly named tornado was recorded in the Mount Pleasant area. The correct description is a landspout, as a tornado and land/waterspout form out of different systems.
Dam Levels
62.43% slightly down from previous weeks 63.14%.
Impofu slightly down to under 47.92%.
Weather Safety Tips:
Avoid temporary structures, such as tents, and stay away from trees as branches could fall during stormy and windy conditions.
There have been many a fatality caused by a collapsing structure or tree due to windy conditions.
Now on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: WEATHER GURU
