Heritage preservation in the age of AI: the danger of a forgotten story

Every September, SA celebrates Heritage Month. This year’s national theme, “Reimagine Our Heritage Institutions for a New Era”, lingers with me.
It’s a bold call to action that asks not only how we modernise our museums, archives, monuments and oral traditions, but also what these institutions should mean to South Africans in the digital age.
A country’s heritage institutions are more than buildings or displays; they are the keepers of collective memory.
They include tangible heritage such as monuments, memorials, historic sites, natural landscapes and archives, as well as the intangible — oral histories, indigenous languages, performing arts, rituals and philosophies.
SA is fortunate to have an ecosystem that spans national bodies like the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), provincial museums, archives, memorial sites, research centres and living heritage institutions rooted in communities.
These spaces, collectively, hold our fragmented national story, the triumphant and the painful alike.
But this story was not written in neutral ink. For centuries, much of SA’s recorded history was shaped by colonial and apartheid writers who positioned themselves as “civilisers” of the African majority.
This distorted narrative glorified the colonisers and white settlers while demonising African people and their languages, rituals and spiritual beliefs.
This seeped into school and university curricula, geographical place names, monuments and museum displays, shaping generations of South Africans’ understanding of who they are.
To reimagine our heritage institutions for a new era is not merely about upgrading infrastructure or digitising archives.
Reimagining demands a deep reckoning with whose voices have been silenced for so long, whose stories have been misrepresented, and how the silencing and distortions still echo today.
Without this reckoning, new technologies risk simply digitising old injustices.
We now stand at the intersection of that reckoning and the age of digitisation, powered by AI, big data and immersive tools like virtual and augmented reality.
Heritage came late to this conversation, often framed around digitisation — 3D-scanning artefacts, storing fragile archives in the cloud, offering virtual tours of Robben Island or Khoi rock art, and building digital repositories for endangered languages and oral traditions.
The opportunities are real and exciting. AI can help map heritage sites, protect decaying archives and create interactive experiences that bring history alive for young pupils.
But the risks are just as profound. If designed without care, AI-driven tools often reproduce Western knowledge frameworks and fallacies, further marginalising indigenous stories, perspectives and world views.
Another important issue is the question of ownership and consent. Once a sacred object or oral tradition is scanned and uploaded, who owns it?
Who controls its use — the community, the state, or the tech platform?
Equally worrying is the threat of exclusion. Many heritage institutions remain underfunded, with staff who lack access to digital training.
Rural and marginalised communities often face limited internet access.
If digitisation races ahead without deliberate and comprehensive digital inclusion, heritage risks becoming a resource for the digitally privileged alone.
This is a crossroads moment, a point of danger and possibility.
Without deliberate intervention, SA could end up with cutting-edge technology but no cultural compass — advanced servers storing replicas of artefacts while the living traditions and languages that give them meaning disappear or sit on the sidelines.
As research repeatedly shows, AI is not neutral. If SA fails to indigenise digitisation and AI, whose stories will be amplified, and whose will be erased and/or distorted?
The public sector has a pivotal role to play. Preparing for a digital era cannot be about coding and cybersecurity alone.
We must also train officials and heritage custodians to safeguard cultural archives, develop policies that protect indigenous intellectual property and ensure that heritage jobs are not casualties of automation.
Yet this is also a time to dream boldly; to record endangered languages through AI-assisted transcription, to use augmented reality to re-create historical landscapes for pupils, and to empower communities to share their knowledge through secure, community-owned digital archives.
These are not futuristic fantasies. They are within reach, if innovation and heritage are treated as partners, not rivals.
As black South Africans, we must reclaim authorship of our stories.
Heritage cannot be confined to static exhibits; it must live, breathe and evolve alongside technology.
If the First Industrial Revolution gave us factories, the second assembly lines, and the third computers, then the fourth must give us something more profound — the tools to preserve our past while shaping a future that reflects us.
Revolutions are ultimately about people and about memory. If we lose our memory, we risk losing ourselves.
To “reimagine our heritage institutions for a new era” is therefore not just to modernise them; it is to re-centre our humanity in the age of AI.
Awethu Fatyela-Mpondo is a communications specialist, writer and scholar, having contributed to academic papers, book chapters and international conferences. She writes in her personal capacity
