Ratepayers to suffer R16.3m loss due to wilful mismanagement
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has once again proven it can turn a simple problem into an expensive disaster — this time costing R16.3m.
Defying clear, written warnings from its own legal team, the city chose to go ahead with a hopeless court challenge against Afrirent, a company it had hired in 2021 to supply fuel cards when its petrol tender collapsed...
