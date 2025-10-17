Violence no solution to university challenges
The recent violent protests at universities across SA have exposed the deep cracks in SA’s higher education system
In the last few days we have seen the University of Fort Hare and the University of the Free State shut down as protests spiralled out of control, with students arrested and buildings gutted by fire. ..
