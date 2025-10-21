Bafana’s qualification not overnight success story
Bafana Bafana’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals was not an overnight success story, but rather a tale of steady progression and the implementation of a winning mindset among the players.
A rampant SA team thrashed Rwanda 3-0 in their final qualification match played at the Mbombela Stadium last week to book their ticket to the global showpiece...
