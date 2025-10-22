SA’s agricultural growth outlook remains positive
At the start of this year, SA’s department of agriculture, along with organised agriculture, agribusinesses and research groups in agriculture, established the Agricultural Conditions Assessment Committee of SA (ACAC), housed under the department.
The committee meets quarterly to assess statistical matters and methodology for the collection of agricultural statistics...
