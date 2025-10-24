Why General Fannie Masemola must be suspended

In their article (The duty of responsible administration and the problem of police accountability), Sabel and Simon (2016) contend that many modern-day civil rights claims arise from institutional activity that, while troubling, is neither malicious nor atrociously reckless.
When legislators find themselves unable to produce fundamental rules for such activity, they often turn to regulating the actors’ exercise of discretion.
The consequence is an emerging duty of responsible administration that requires managers to actively assess the effects of their conduct on civil rights values and make reasonable efforts to mitigate harm to protected groups.
In the aftermath of General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s testimony to both the Madlanga Commission and ad hoc parliamentary inquiry, it was clear that the SA Police Service is an organisation at war with itself due to the total failure of leadership and missing in action of national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola.
The institution “at war with itself” can decline productivity, suffer internal conflict and lose public trust, caused by internal factional battles and power struggles.
The risks involve hampering of operations and draining of resources, leading to the collapse of systems if the conflict is not solved.
What appears to be a dereliction of duty by the national commissioner on powers given to him, in terms of SA Police Service Amended Act 10 of 2012 and the constitution, almost set the country on a path of destruction.
Post the July 6 media conference, the nation believes that the executive, judiciary and legislative arm of the state are all captured, including all media houses.
As Mkhwanazi testified in both forums, it was clear that the extent of the executive is limited to the ministry of police, and the judiciary relates to a certain magistrate who decided to grant bail or set extraordinary bail conditions for an accused person.
The SA Police Act sets out a very clear procedure that must be followed, when the national commissioner has lost the confidence of the cabinet, the president may establish a board of inquiry and the national commissioner can be suspended pending the conclusion of the work of the board of inquiry.
This will be in line with the commitments given by both the president and parliament at the formation of both inquiries.
Parliament resolved, as far as legally permissible, for continuous oversight of the work of the commission and requests that the interim reports submitted to the president also be made available to parliament.
The frustration and lack of leadership from the police threatened other organs of state and this was clearly captured in the testimony of NPA KwaZulu-Natal head advocate Elaine Harrison on September 26.
It is unthinkable that members of the political killings task team would open cases for the prosecutors in KwaZulu-Natal because they refused to prosecute cases without compelling evidence.
It is a well-known fact that prosecutors having assessed police investigations, may disagree on the strength of the evidence, and that will lead to conflict, which will eventually need the intervention of management.
Eusebius MacKaiser, may his soul continue to rest in peace, warned us in his article published in the Mail & Guardian on June 2 2017 that police states do not announce themselves like melodramatic thunder and lightning after a hot summer’s day on the highveld.
Police states creep up on you slowly. That means we should look out for the signs of violence becoming synonymous with state power over time, and a rule-bound society systematically becoming less governed by lofty democratic principles such as the rule of law.
After Mkhwanazi, national commissioner Masemola gave evidence at the Madlanga Commission on September 22 in Pretoria.
The key question to Masemola in the Madlanga Commission was “can you take the unlawful instruction”, and his response was, it depends.
This is the response from a national commissioner who is expected to exercise control over and manage the police service in accordance with Section 207(2) of the constitution.
The above legal framework seeks to protect the police from executive interference, but the Commission of Inquiry into the Actions of Canadian Officials in Relation to Maher Arar (2006) in Canada takes the matter further by contending that while “the doctrine of police independence from the executive in the context of criminal investigations” is connected to the rule of law, the commissioner, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, is “generally accountable to the minister”.
The minister must be informed of mounted police conduct and be answerable to parliament and the Canadian public and without such answerability we run the risk of the police not being accountable to anyone.
Masemola’s response to the question “can you take the unlawful instruction”
demonstrates a clear need for the suspension of the national commissioner, as he failed two critical aspects of exemplary leadership.
The first is integrity and ethics that demands upholding the highest ethical standards in decision making.
The second d one is accountability that demands leadership must take responsible decisions and be accountable.
Dr Tony Duba (MPL), chair of committees (ECPL), writing in his personal capacity
The Herald
Why General Fannie Masemola must be suspended
Image: SUPPLIED
