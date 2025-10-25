Who wins from expensive, gassy energy plans?
Governments often make industrial or energy policy not only for their economies but also for themselves and their friends. This was abundantly clear in electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s Sunday announcement that the 2025 iteration of our energy plan, the Integrated Resource Plan, would include a major shift to nuclear and gas-fired power.
There’s nothing objectionable about nuclear power technology today, but it is hideously expensive, and most, if not all, nuclear plant projects cost way more than estimated and take years longer to build than planned. Where will the money come from? Our state doesn’t have any...
